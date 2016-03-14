Marilyn Bertrand

Marilyn Jean Bertrand, 81, of Quincy, passed away Friday (March 11, 2016) in Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.

She was born on June 15, 1934, in Clifton, a daughter of Edward T. and Mary E. (Riordan) Mathy. On Feb. 27, 1954, she married Harold J. Bertrand in St. Peter Church, Clifton. He survives

Marilyn graduated from Clifton High School. She worked in the cafeteria at Quincy Notre Dame for 25 years. Marilyn was an avid Quincy Notre Dame, Quincy University and St. Louis Cardinals fan. She liked playing golf at the K of C course, attending senior citizens' luncheons and playing slot machines. She always enjoyed attending her children's, grandchildren's and great- grandchildren's sporting events and other activities.

In addition to her husband, surviving are are their children, Dan (Kelly) Bertrand, Marengo; Barb (Ferd) Niemann, Quincy; Brian Bertrand, Springfield; Jeff (Lynne) Bertrand, Bloomington; and Tom (Michelle) Bertrand, Rochester; one brother, Edward Mathy, Clifton; two sisters, Dorothy Riebe, Clifton, and Mary (Bill) Green, Chino, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Marge (Pat) O'Connor, Bradley; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, Donald Mathy, Russell (Rosella) Mathy, Duane (Jennie) Mathy and LaVerne (Zeah) Mathy; three sisters, Marie (George) Fortino; Eileen (Richard) Yohnke and Maxine (Howard) Middleton; and two daughters, Debra Sue and Mary Elizabeth in infancy.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home in Quincy. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home until the 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Peter, officiated by the monsignor Leo Enlow.

Memorials may be made to Quincy Notre Dame Foundation for a scholarship in her name or to the American Heart Association.

