Death notices: March 14, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Lorine C. Ader</strong>, 90, of Chatsworth, and formerly of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (March 12, 2016) at her daughter's home in Chatsworth. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Marion Bauer</strong>, 97, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (March 13, 2016) at her grandson's home in St. Anne. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Raymond Ignatowicz</strong>, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (March 12, 2016) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Mary F. Shannon</strong>, 88, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (March 12, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

<strong>Jacqueline Wendt</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (March 13, 2016) at Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangement are pending at Schreffeler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, March 15</strong>

<strong>Lula Jones</strong>, 10 a.m. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Kankakee

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral Services for <strong>Michael "Big Mike" Euell</strong>, 47, of Park Forest, and formerly of Kankakee, were held March 12 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, with Dr. Charee Baker officiatingd and Dr. Charles Baker delivering the eulogy. Mr. Euell passed away March 4, 2016. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Craig Butler Sr., Chris Moore, Darnell Ball, Darrick Brooks, Dana Woods and Anthony Lewis.

Funeral services for <strong>Lorraine Moody</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, were held March 11 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. She passed away March 6, 2016. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Matthew Young, Douglas and Logan Keast, and Jay Etzel.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert Joseph Rebholz</strong>, 88, of Parkland, Fla, and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held March 11 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Richard Pighini officiating. He passed away March 4, 2016. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Amy and Douglas Booi, Rebecca and Ryan Lococo, Caroline Nystrom, and Thomas Africano.