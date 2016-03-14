Brenda Saddler

Brenda (Jackson) Saddler, 65, of Watseka, and formerly of Oak Lawn, passed away Saturday (March 12, 2016) at her home.

She was born July 14, 1950, in Russellville, Ala., the daughter of Jack L. and Christine McDougal Jackson, of Russellville, Ala.

Brenda married Richard Saddler on Nov. 16, 1968, in Dalton.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking trips in their motor home.

Surviving are her husband, of Watseka; children, Ruthann (Daniel) Satka-Saddler, of Frankfort, Jaclyn Saddler-Barresi, of LaGrange, Ga., Chris (Chuck) Dicola, of Bourbonnais, and Hope and Dustin Hestler-Saddler, of LaGrange, Ga.; brother, Jack Jackson, of Russellville, Ala.; and 10 grandchildren, Kayla, Charlie, Zach, Gus, Danielle, Samantha, Christian, Chance, Carter, and Colby.

Preceding her in death were her father; one son, Richard H. Saddler Jr.; and one brother, Kenneth Jackson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

