Marjorie Gross

Marjorie Ruth Gross, 89 of Clifton, and formerly of Gilman, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Friday (March 11, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at the United Methodist Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Malcolm Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Momence Cemetery, Momence, Funeral arrangements are being handled by Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Gilman.

Marjorie was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Kankakee, the daughter of Clarance and Bessie (Lancaster) Siemsen. She married Robert H. Gross on Aug. 17, 1944, in Pontiac. He survives.

Other survivors include her children, Sheryl J. Dagnan, Terry A. Marion and Robert H. (Cathy) Gross III; five grandchildren, Donna (Steve) Golding, David (Jerri) Marion, Katherine O'Neill, Matt Gross (Jillian) and Caitlin (Ross) Somerville; nine great-grandchildren, Lauren (Max) Gondek, Tess Golding, Emily Petefish, Paul Pichocki, Logan O'Neill, Shalee Yeager, Aaron Edwards, Brett Marion and Alissa Marion; three great-great-grandchildren, Zoe Gondek, Alexis and Eliana Petefish.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and two sons-in-law, Clarence Dagnan and Ivan "Skeeter" Marion.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Gilman. Marjorie was past vice president of A-1 Certified Management Enterprises Inc. of South Carolina, a property management company, and was property manager for many properties in Darlington and Hartsville, S.C., and Wisconsin. She had lived in Kankakee, South Carolina, Wisconsin and then moved to Gilman in 1991. Marjorie enjoyed roller skating and collecting dolls and teddy bears.

