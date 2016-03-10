Craig Raridon

Craig A. Raridon, 58, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday (March 8, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Born May 8, 1957, in Joliet, Craig Alan is a son of Dell and Joan (Parkinson) Raridon, of Wilmington.

He was raised and educated in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1975. Craig worked for more than 30 years at Johnson and Johnson Personal Products. He will be remembered for his love of motocross, go kart and stock car racing. Craig also took pleasure in building models, slot cars and remote control cars.

Survivors include his parents; sister, Linda Raridon-Duke, of Channahon; niece, Kaylin Duke; and aunts and uncles, Jean and Harold Stainbrook, of Wilmington, Doris and Joe Clifton, of Mississippi, Scott and Linda Raridon, of St. Louis, and Todd and Julie Raridon, of Naperville.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, John and Lucille Parkinson and Dell Sr. and Pearl Raridon; and aunts and uncles, Don and Stella Raridon and Lloyd and Beverly Raridon.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association or The American Cancer Society.

