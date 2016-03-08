Ronald Kidd

Ronald L. Kidd, 82, of Bradley, passed away Monday (March 7, 2016) at his home.

He was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Jacksonville, the son of William T. and Elizabeth Mae (Ellis) Kidd. Ron married Donna Dunnagan on Sept. 21, 1958, in Roodhouse.

Ronald proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956.

He worked 20 years at the Manteno Mental Health Center as a food supervisor and seven years at Shapiro Developmental Center, which totaled 35 years of employment for the state of Illinois. Ronald was a 40-year member of the Jacksonville Masonic Lodge, Harmony 3 and a former model railroad enthusiast.

Surviving are his wife, of Bradley; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin (Anne) Kidd, of Bradley, and Eric (Lori) Kidd, of Bourbonnais; daughter, Mary Ann Miller, of Carol Stream; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. There will be a Masonic service at 7 p.m. A private family burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

