Madelyn Enz

Madelyn C. Enz, 99, of Onarga, peacefully passed away on Thursday (March 3, 2016) at Gilman Healthcare Center following a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 20, 1916, the daughter of Christian D. and Lena M. (Wefler) Baier on the family farm near Claytonville. After her mother's death in March 1925, she moved with her father and sister, Margaret, into Cissna Park where her dad owned a hatchery business. She was a 1936 graduate of Cissna Park High School and graduated from Gallagher Business College in Kankakee, in December 1936.

Madelyn married Russell C. Enz on Nov. 26, 1939, and they moved to Onarga in December 1940.

They established the Onarga Hatchery and operated their business on Main Street for 38 years. Upon his January 1978 death, the business was closed.

Madelyn became a CNA and worked at Gilman Nursing Home for 16 1/2 years, retiring in January 1994.

For 75 years and until October 2015, Madelyn had resided in the same home on South Locust Street in Onarga. She loved her family, friends and kitties. She was a talented artist, poet and quilt maker. She was witty and was always full of funny antics and mischief. In later years, her pastime was taking care of stray cats – she loved cats and fed and sheltered all strays that came to her door.

Madelyn was the last surviving original member of the former Trinity Lutheran Church in Onarga.

Every summer found the Enz family vacationing at the former Edgewater Resort in Edgewater, Wis. Her family has wonderful memories of those bygone summers spent fishing Lake Chetac with friends and family members.

Twin daughters, Myra L. Siems, of Onarga, and Merry L. Byerly, of Peoria, were born to Russ and Madelyn on Nov. 13, 1941. They survive along with "Grandma Boom Boom's" two grandsons, Brian (Gayle) Siems, and their two children (Madelyn's great-granddaughters), Taylor and Natalie Siems, all of Peoria, and Aaron (Leslie) Siems, and their two children (Madelyn's great-grandchildren), Madelyn and Gavin Siems, all of Greenwood, Ind. Other survivors include two brothers, Christian Jr. "Gitz" (Waltraut) Baier and their families, of Prescott, Ariz., and Richard "Dick" (Myrna) Baier and their families, of Cissna Park; a niece, Marge (Jim) Cross and their families, of Milford; and a special family friend, Rodney Copas, of Onarga.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; sons-in-law, Ronald J. Siems and Larry B. Byerly; sisters, Margaret Zimmerman and Rosemarie Fogel; and niece, Donna Morris.

Per Madelyn's wishes, there will not be a visitation or funeral. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery in Buckley.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made in her name to the Champaign Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

