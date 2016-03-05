Norma Montgomery

Norma J. Montgomery, 84, of Pahrump, Nev., passed away on Feb. 27, 2016, because of heart failure.

She was born Oct. 3, 1931, the daughter of Sarah and William Hess. Norma married Robert J. Decker on Feb. 18, 1950. He preceded her in death in 1967. She was remarried to Harry Montgomery on Oct. 12,1968. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Norma was the office manager for the Kankakee County Superintendent of Schools for many years. She held a number of positions throughout the years where her math skills excelled. But the vocation she was most proud of was being a mother and grandmother. Family was most important to her. She was always there for her family, her children said.

Surviving are her three children, Kathryn, Steve and David; and a stepson, Michael Montgomery. She had three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her surviving brothers and sisters include, Frances Guertin, of Kankakee, Joe and Betty Hess, of Kankakee, and Betty Boness, of Kenosha, Wis.

There will be no services.

Family and friends are asked to remember her as she is in this picture with her husband, Harry. Happy and with her family.

