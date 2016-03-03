Death notices: March 3, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Elvera M. Bohlmann</strong>, 92, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (March 2, 2016) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, March 4</strong>

<strong>Earthy Thomas</strong>, 11 a.m. Second Baptist Church in Kankakee

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Betty A. Bedore</strong>, 84, of Manteno, were held March 1 at First Presbyterian Church of Manteno. She passed away Feb. 25, 2016. Interment was in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee. Pallbearers were Dan, Alex, Jennifer and Dale Blanchette.

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara G. Hood</strong>, 63, of Bradley, were held March 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with Jacob Levy officiating. She passed away Feb. 24, 2016. Burial will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Jack Clinton Raines</strong>, 89, of Bourbonnais, were held March 1 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Richard Pighini officiating. He passed away Feb. 22, 2016. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Richard, Bryan and Trenton Countryman and Jason, Sean and Marcus Raines.