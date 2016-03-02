Harmon Monk

Harmon Dedric Monk, 76, of Ashkum, passed away on Tuesday (March 1, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1939, in Kankakee, the son of Richard and Grace Smith Monk. They preceded him in death. He married Marie Cornelius on June 1, 1963, in Melvin. She survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Brenda (Bill) Douglass, of Lemont; one son, Warren (Kari) Monk, of Herscher; one brother, Richard Monk, of Swink, Colo.; and three grandchildren, Mallory and Connor Douglass, of Lemont, and Kyra Monk, of Herscher.

Mr. Monk was a member of St. John Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, where he sang in the choir. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1961-1967 and farmed in the Ashkum area, where his family has farmed the family farm since 1871. He was a member of Slow Boys Tractor Club in Gilman and had been drainage commissioner for Union Drainage District 1 in Ashkum Township and Danforth since 1988. Harmon enjoyed going to his grandkids' sports activities and flying with his son, Warren. He built model trains, having won Best of Show at Chicago "O" Scale Meet.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. An additional time of visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until the 10 a.m. funeral services at St. John Lutheran Church at Ash Grove. The Rev. Matthew Montgomery will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashkum Cemetery, with military graveside rites by the Central VFW Post 2131 and Ashkum American Legion.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church at Ash Grove.

