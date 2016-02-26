Death notices: Feb. 27, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Judith J. Meyer</strong>, 68, of Momence, passed away Friday (Feb. 26, 2016) at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Sunday, Feb. 28</strong>

<strong>Beverly Cantrall</strong>, 4 p.m. American Legion, Bradley

<strong>Monday, Feb. 29</strong>

<strong>Steven Siefert</strong>, 11 a.m. Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Thomas Zilligen</strong>, 91, of Ashkum, were held Feb. 26 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church of Ashkum, with the Rev. Raed Bader officiating. He passed away Feb. 20, 2016. Burial, with military rites, was in the Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood. Pallbearers were Gabriel, Timothy and Michael Becker, Paul Carlson, Richard Bjornas, Erling Hungness and Bill Sargent.