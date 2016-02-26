Cindy Waltz

Cindy Jean Waltz, 56, of Momence, passed away Feb. 10, 2016, at her home.

She was born Sept. 18, 1959, in Escanaba, Mich., the daughter of Jerry and Viola King Couillard.

Surviving are sons, Timothy Couillard and Michael Couillard; daughters, Chrystal Couillard and Dea Couillard; sisters, Linda and Benny Reed, and Connie Couillard and Tom Brady; brothers, Rod and Linda Couillard, Randy and Debbie Couillard, and Jerome Couillard; one grandchild; and Cindy's significant other, Danny Welker.

Preceding her in death were her brother, Kenneth Couillard.

Visitation will be from noon Saturday until the 1 p.m. services at the Greater Goodwill Baptist Church in Momence.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

