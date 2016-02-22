Death notices: Feb. 22, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Madonna Brosseau</strong>, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 21, 2016) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Esther Bertsch</strong>, 87, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (Feb. 20, 2016) at Miller Rehab Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>Lucille Cross</strong>, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 21, 2016) at Presence Merkle Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Viola R. Goodwin</strong>, 91, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Feb. 21, 2016) at River North of Bradley. Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>James R. Mazzuchi</strong>, 68, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Feb. 20, 2016) at his home in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Thomas Zilligan</strong>, 91, of Ashkum, passed away Saturday (Feb. 20, 2016) at his daughter's home in Fair Oaks, Ind. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, Feb. 23</strong>

<strong>Joanie White</strong>, 11 a.m. Second Baptist Church, Kankakee

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>