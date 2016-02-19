Vera Seely, 75, of Momence, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2016, in Chicago Heights.

She was the beloved wife of Edward R. Seely Jr. He preceded her in death.

Vera was the loving mother of Edward Seely III; dear sister of Ada Pearl; and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Woodard and Georgetta Allen-Jones; sister, Debra Jones; and brothers, Alan Jones and Jesse Jones.

Vera and her husband, Edward, were the owner operators of the Glorydale Resort and members of the Momence Anchor Club.

Private services were held at the Momence Funeral Chapel in Momence.

