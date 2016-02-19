Mary Brown

Mary Elizabeth Schwarz Brown (aka Molly and Bee), 96, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 10, 2016, with hospice care in her home and surrounded by family.

She was born Aug. 7, 1920, in Covington, Ky., the daughter of Loretta and Joseph Schwarz.

Mary's family relocated to Peoria, where Mary tagged along with her big brothers, Bob and Jack, sledding, hopping streetcars, playing tennis and skating. She attended Peoria Catholic schools and relished her high school years at the Academy of Our Lady, where she played tennis and was forward on the basketball team -- no small feat for her small stature. She starred in the senior class play, "Peg of My Heart." She fondly recalled that her high school sweetheart and future husband, John "Jack" F. Brown Jr., attended every performance, but nuns moved him to the back of the auditorium because he was a distraction.

Mary married Jack in 1941, six months before Pearl Harbor. While Jack served in the war, Mary and her three infants (twin daughters and only son) younger than 13 months, lived with her parents in Peoria. After the war, Mary and Jack moved to Ottawa, and added two more daughters to their family.

In 1951, Kankakee became home, where their last two daughters were born. As founding members of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, they helped grow a tight-knit church community. Mary became an active volunteer in the Council of Catholic Women and the Red Cross while shepherding seven children through St. Martin of Tours Elementary School and St. Pat's/Bishop McNamara High School. Mary and Jack regularly hosted bridge and dinner parties and their home became the hangout for many of the kids' friends.

Mary's lifelong love for sports started by playing in tennis tournaments with her husband and her brothers. She then taught her seven children the nuances of the game. Countless days were spent on Peoria public tennis courts; Mary amazed family with stories of rolled clay courts and a timekeeper complete in white uniform. Later, she added bowling and golf to her repertoire. She never missed a Tuesday Women's Golf Day at the Kankakee Country Club and she and Jack spent most summer Fridays golfing and dining with friends at the club.

She and Jack traveled the U.S. and occasionally abroad to play golf at master-level courses. She played golf into her early 80s. She also was a highly-competitive Scrabble and bridge player, playing both until a few days before her death.

In 1979, Mary and Jack retired to Hot Springs Village, Ark., a golfer's and gardener's paradise, before permanently returning to Kankakee in 2001 to be closer to family.

Mary's husband preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2008.

Her family includes: Vikki and son-in-law Sheldon Proctor, of Evanston; Pat and son-in-law Phil Aldred (deceased 2015), of Nipoma, Calif., Jim Brown (deceased 2010), of Kankakee, Suzy and son-in-law Jim Ruder (deceased 2012), of Kankakee; Mary and son-in-law Tom Rogers, of Knoxville, Tenn., Sheila Brown, of Kankakee, and Liz Brown, of Chicago. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren include: Chad Proctor (Danika Murray) and Justin; Gareth (Valerie) Proctor and Elli and Olivia; Laura Proctor (Matt Brejcha), Kari McGinnis Borden (Wes) and Jeremy Beitch; Kendra (Bob) Farber and Brady, Caden and Kylee; Marc (Becca) Brown and Ben, Luke, Matthew, Jane and Una; Matt (Jennelle) Ruder and Davis, Lauren and Michael; Chris (Shaw) Ruder and Beckett, Elliot and Hattie; Megan (Mike) Roche and Jack, Margaret and Dennis; Nathan (Anne) Rogers and Virginia; and Ben Rogers; along with many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Clare Donovan.

The unsinkable Mary "Molly" Brown lived a good, long life and will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2016, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2016, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee. A luncheon will follow. Mary's cremains will be interred on Monday, April 4, 2016, in St. Joseph Cemetery in Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that donations be made to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church or the Salvation Army of Kankakee.

(Pd)