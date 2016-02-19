Lloyd Meredith, 85, of Reddick, passed away suddenly on Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2016) in Reddick.

He was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Blackstone, the son of Shannon and Versi (nee Downs) Meredith.

Lloyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army Airborne, serving during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged from service, he opened a car repair garage in Braceville. He then was a heavy equipment operator and entrepreneur logger and contractor. He cleared timber for Peabody Coal Company and eventually purchased a former strip mine property in 1964. He then founded Shannon Shores with his former wife, Suzanne, which then became Lake Shannon Recreational Community in 1972. Lloyd had many accomplishments in his life, but above all, he personally enriched the lives of countless people.

Surviving are four sons, Shannon (Ann) Meredith, Rick Meredith and Brandon (Kerri) Meredith, all of Lake Shannon, and Neal Meredith, of Florida; three grandchildren, Kendall Meredith, Ava Meredith, and Andrew Meredith; two sisters, Margie Clark, of Braceville, and Millie Stewart, of Lockport; loving companion, Donna Busaytis, of Morris; former wife, Suzanne Meredith, of Lake Shannon; dedicated employee and friend, Randy Geister, of Lake Shannon; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three sisters, Trilla Rossio Fisher, Helen Wendel and Freida Lawless; and three brothers, Robert Meredith, Jack Meredith and James Meredith.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd. and Crematory, Braidwood Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, also at the funeral home. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery in Braceville.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Society or to the family to distribute to local veterans' organizations.

Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd)