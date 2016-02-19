Death notices: Feb. 20, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Lamont Upton</strong>, 67, of Sun River Terrace and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 18, 2016) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Sunday, Feb. 21</strong>

<strong>Chester Bleich</strong>, 2 p.m. St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City

<strong>Monday, Feb. 22</strong>

<strong>Brian Buckley</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reddick

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Frances Brown</strong>, 93, of Milford, were held Feb. 19 at Milford Christian Church in Milford, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow and the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. She passed away Feb. 16, 2016. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford. Pallbearers were Justin, Ben and Jay Slife, Tom Landry, Daryl "DJ" Brown and Curtis Minard.

Funeral services for <strong>James L. "Jim" Phillips</strong>, 85, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 19 at Schreffler Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. He passed away Feb. 15, 2016. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Melissa, Derek, and Dylanie Denoyer, Amy, Jim and Lauren Moody.