Death notices: Jan. 30, 2016

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Sue A. Smiley Warth</strong>, 75, of Bloomington, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 28, 2016) at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Sunday, Jan. 31

Donald Thompson</strong>, 4 p.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais

<strong>Monday, Feb. 1</strong>

<strong>Henry Piggush</strong>, 10 a.m. Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Lenore R. Pallissard</strong>, 100, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 27 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Richard Pighini officiating. She passed away Jan. 23, 2016. Interment was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in St. Anne. Pallbearers were Jennifer Pallissard Ruder, Gayla Pallissard Cutler, Dale Paul, Joel, Andy, Jeff, Don and Brian Pallissard and Marty and Mark Grinstead.