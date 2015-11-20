Jacob Moseley

Jacob E. Moseley, 19, of Crete, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2015).

He was the loving son of Jennifer (Doty) and Frank Moseley; beloved brother to Jessica Moseley; cherished grandson to David and Fran Moseley and Marvin and Mary Doty. Jacob also leaves behind many dear aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jacob graduated from Crete-Monee High School in 2015 and worked at McDonald's in Beecher.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St., Crete. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete.

Please sign his online guestbook at cretefuneralhome.com.

(Pd)