Donald Snyder

Donald F. Snyder, age 93, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2015 at his home. He was born September 14, 1922 in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of Edward & Edna Bellmore Snyder. Donald married Leona Nolan October 16, 1943 in Grenada, MS. She passed away March 29, 1981. He married Margaret Smith Caplinger December 3, 1988 in Kankakee.

Donald retired as Superintendent of the City of Kankakee Public Works Department after 36 years of service. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army. Serving during WWII, he received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his action in the European Theater.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Snyder of Kankakee; one son and one daughter-in-law, John & Mary Jo Snyder of Kankakee; two step-sons and step-daughters-in-law, Jeff & Kathy Caplinger of Plainfield, Kevin & Julie Caplinger of Kankakee; one sister, Judy Buelow of Fond du Lac, WI; one granddaughter, Madalyn Snyder; four step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Barker, Meghan Reinemann, Ashley Summers, and Cale Caplinger; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his step father John Tschopp; his first wife; and one brother, Edward.

Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 Tuesday, September 22, 2015 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2015. Rev. Doug Hauber will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Limestone Cemetery in Limestone.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors.

