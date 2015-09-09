Barbara Smith

Barbara J. Smith, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Sept. 5, 2015) at ManorCare Nursing Home in Kankakee.

She was born March 22, 1934, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Boswell and Edna Mezo. Barbara married Lindell Smith on Dec. 14, 1990.

Mrs. Smith had worked at Kraft Foods and General Foods as part of the clerical staff.

Surviving are her husband, of Kankakee; sons, Keith Smith, of Bolingbrook, Carleton (Michelle) Smith of Anchorage, Alaska; daughters, Pamela (Jorge) Casillas, of Joliet, Patricia Renfro, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Cynthia (Juan) Romo, of San Juan, Mexico; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, along with two nephews and one niece.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, William Boswell.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with Scott Hanks and Rick Rasmussen officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

