Betty Griswold

Betty Gwen Griswold, 89, of Macomb, and formerly of Colchester, passed away Thursday (Aug. 27, 2015), at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 6, 1925, in Macomb, the daughter of Glen and Hazel Welch Zimmerman. Betty married Glennon Griswold on Jan. 19, 1944, in St. Petersburg, Fla. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1992.

Surviving are one daughter, Judy Gwen Markham, of Kankakee; one son, Gregory and Rita Griswold, of Blacksburg, Va.; four grandchildren, Daniel Nathan and (Erin) Markham, Gwen M. Markham and (Zach) Kosyla, Matthew Brooks Griswold and Cydni Burns Griswold (Adam) Dettmar; 11 great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Graham Markham, Shea, Chandler, and Evan Kosyla, Jesse, William and Thomas Wainwright and Bryn, Zoe and Maya Griswold.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, T.J. and Glade Griswold; one granddaughter, Melody Wainwright; one son-in-law, Dannie Markham; and one brother, Robert G. Zimmerman.

Betty was a past member of Colchester Eastern Star and member of the Macomb Presbyterian Church. She loved being part of the Lafayette Square Community where she was very active in many events and loved to visit with her family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Jones Mortuary in Colchester. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, also at the mortuary, with the Rev. Mark Merrill officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to McDonough District Hospital or the Macomb Presbyterian Church.

Please sign her online guestbook at jonesmortuaryfh.com.

(Pd.)