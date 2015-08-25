Richard Panozzo

Richard E. Panozzo, 73, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Aug. 23, 2015) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Kankakee, the son of Louis Sr. and Veronica Alnowski Panozzo. Richard married Susan Paraday in Kankakee in 1968.

Mr. Panozzo was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a 13-year employee of Car Carriers of Chicago Heights. He also was a member of the Bradley VFW, had a deep love of landscaping, playing cards and being with family. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play ball. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, of Bradley; one son, Greg and Neelie Panozzo, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Dominic Panozzo, and Mattie and Mason Prairie; brothers and sisters, Ann (Francis) Fritz, of Kankakee, Victor (Doris) Panozzo, of Manteno, Thomas Panozzo, of Kankakee, Rose (Vern) Love, of Manteno, and Anna Randalls, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Louis Jr., John and Paul Panozzo; and one sister, Theresa Morse.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Friday for a 10:30 a.m. graveside service, with military rites, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

