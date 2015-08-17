Dan Wilken, 68, of Oak Ridge Tenn., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away on Friday (Aug. 14, 2015) at home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, with the Rev. J. B. Shelton officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Youth Ministry, 323 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Please sign his online guestbook at weatherfordmortuary.com.