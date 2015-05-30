Margaret Castrale, 90, of West Frankfort, and formerly of Elwood, passed away Wednesday (May 27, 2015) at Westside Care Center in West Frankfort.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington, with the Rev. Robert Noesen officiating. Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be made to St. Rose School, 626 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington.

