Shirley J. Olthoff, 85, of South Holland, and formerly of Grant Park, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday (May 24, 2015).

Surviving are her four children, Larry (Joyce), of Clifton, Charles (Terri), of Grant Park, Betty (Fred) Postma, of South Holland, and Ron (Julie), of Merrillville, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren, with another to join the family soon. Also surviving are Mrs. Olthoff's two siblings, Marv (Ruth) Pals and Joyce (Ed) Kramer.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 60 years, Bernard (Bernie), in 2010; and brother, Don Pals.

A Celebration of Life service will be at noon Wednesday at Living Word Church, 2248 186th St., Lansing. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in Lansing.

Memorials may be made to Living Word Church Missions fund.

Bernie and Shirley Olthoff were founding members of Living Word Church. Shirley loved to sew, cook for family and friends and she was an avid flower gardener. She was a loving servant of God; a devoted mom, grandma and great-grandma, and always had ice cream bars for everyone.

