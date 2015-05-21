Maureen Terrell (born Maureen Surprenant), 60, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 16, 2015) because of complications related to multiple myeloma.

She was born July 24, 1954. She attended Maternity BVM Elementary School and graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 1973. Maureen also completed several courses at Kankakee Community College as a part of the Upward Mobility program.

As a young mother, she worked as a receptionist at Broadway Beauty School in Bradley. For many years, she was a stay-at-home mom. In 1987, she began working as a mental health technician at Shapiro Developmental Center and continued to do so for more than 20 years, including being an active union member of AFSCME. She recently retired after a long medical leave. Some of her interests included reading, sports memorabilia, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching and puzzles. She also cared for many pets including Shorty, Tiny, Micro, Mini, June-June, Sugar, Sammie, and her last two pets, Pepper and Honey. Maureen was a loyal friend and enjoyed being a patron of the Kankakee Public Library for many years. She loved new perfumes and classic soul and R&B music. Red was her favorite color.

Maureen was a devoted mother and wife. Surviving are her husband, Henry Terrell; daughter, Tara Betts; sons, Marcel Betts and Christopher Betts; two sisters, Jean Heimann and Susan Butt; one brother, Michael Surprenant; two grandsons, Asher Betts and Tobias Betts; three nieces, Heidi Pommier, Emily Surprenant and Dana Bates Norden; two nephews, Aaron Hull and Michael Surprenant Jr.; and a great-nephew, Jude Pommier Jr. She will be remembered by her close friends, especially Wilma Edmond and Reatha Mink; and many of her children's friends who she helped throughout the years.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Marcel Surprenant and Rita (Regnier) Surprenant; and her sister, Mary Bates.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Momence.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.

(Pd.)