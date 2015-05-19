Imogene Trost, 82, of Clifton, passed away Sunday (May 17, 2015) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born April 8, 1933, in Martinsville, the daughter of Ancil and Edith Campbell Hires. Imogene married Theodore J. Trost on April 15, 1950, in Beaverville. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2015.

Surviving are two daughters, Victoria (Stanford) Giles, of Galveston, Ind., and Kelly (Rich) Caliendo, of Lombard; two sons, James (Margaret) Trost, of Fairbury, and Daniel (Nancy) Trost, of Westfield, Ind.; one sister, Katherine Geheb, of Vincennes, Ind.; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Theodore "Ted," she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and one grandchild.

Mrs. Trost was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton, CCW and former Woman of the Year, as well as Royal Neighbors. Imogene was former co-chairman of Clifton Food Pantry and worked at the CFP for 30 years. She enjoyed cards, reading and fishing.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton. The Rev. Vern Arseneau will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.

Memorials may be made to Clifton Food Pantry.

