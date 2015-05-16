Angela Sternquist

Angela M. Sternquist, 27, of Bourbonnais, passed away on Thursday (May 14, 2015).

She was born on Jan. 24, 1988. She was the loving daughter of Thomas Sternquist and the late Dawn Oehmen; dear sister of Robert Oehmen and Matthew Sternquist; cherished granddaughter of Marjorie (the late Eugene) Oehmen; niece of Marnie Potsek, Karen Wiese, Brenda Alcock and Thomas Oehmen; kind and loving stepdaughter of Kathleen Sternquist; and stepgranddaughter of Jean Richine.

Angela's unforgettable and caring spirit will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors, 3600 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park. A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, also at the funeral home. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.

