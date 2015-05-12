Nellie Kohan, 99, of Laguna Woods, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Friday (May 8, 2015).

She was born Feb. 11, 1916, in Jasper County, the daughter of Lewis and Cora (Baker) Foster. Nellie married Leon Kohan on Oct. 10, 1936, in Kankakee. They were married for 67 years.

Nellie was an active member of Central Christian Church when she lived in the Kankakee area. She worked at Bear Brand during the depression and was an aluminum welder at Florence Stove Co. during World War II. Nellie was employed by Bon Marche in sales for 30 years.

Surviving are her son, Denny (Betsy) Kohan, of Laguna Woods, Calif.; two grandchildren, Toni Kick and David Karowsky; three great-grandchildren, Jillian (Andres) Oportus, Gregory (Jessica) Kick and Emily Karowsky; three great-great-grandchildren, Andres and Nicolai Oportus and Liam Kick; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Schreffler Funeral Home, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Bushey Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church.

