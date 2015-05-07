Waneda Pittman

Waneda Loretta Pittman (Neda), 81, of Kankakee, passed from this earthly presence to be in her heavenly home on Saturday (May 2, 2015) at Riverside Medical Center.

She was born May 30, 1933, in Crawford, Miss., the daughter of Jobie Nelson Sr. and Adele Walker.

Waneda had been a longtime member of God's Lighthouse Church, serving in several capacities including an usher and treasurer of the church. She had been employed by Shapiro Developmental Center before retiring. Waneda was a devout Christian who loved gardening, making silk floral arrangements, loved to walk and was known as the neighborhood mother.

She married Sylvester Pittman on Dec. 30, 1970, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.

Waneda will long be remembered for her smile and always having an encouraging word for people.

She was mother to LaVonia Stapleton, of Minneapolis, Minn., Ernestine Robertson Robles, of Seattle, Wash., Barbara Robertson Love, of Minneapolis, Minn., Anthony (Robin) Nelson, of New Port News, Va., Pamela Nelson Lomax, of Atlanta, Ga., and Aaron L. Pittman, of Atlanta, Ga. She was a sister to Evelyn Stevenson, of Kankakee. She also was grandmother to 25; and great-grandmother to 28. She was an aunt to several nieces and nephews and a cousin as well.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a son, Gregory Polk.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the 1 p.m. funeral service at God's Lighthouse Church in Kankakee. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. The Rev. Betty Young will officiate the service.

