Virginia Bozell

Virginia J. Bozell, 89, of Watseka, passed away Monday (May 4, 2015) at Heritage Health in Hoopeston.

She was born April 1, 1926, in Benson, Ariz., the daughter of Herbert and Katharine Gross Jordan. They preceded her in death. Virginia married Donald V. Bozell on June 27, 1948, in Elwood, Ind. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2015.

Surviving are one son, Joe (Suzanne) Bozell, of Knoxville, Tenn.; one daughter, Connie (Larry) Hustedt, of Martinton; six grandchildren, Christine (Tom) Vanover, of Ballwin, Mo., Casey Bozell (Tom Wiederrecht), of Portland, Ore., Amanda Hustedt, of Indianapolis, Ind., Jacob Hustedt, of Pune, India, Laura Hustedt, of Bradley, and Cassandra Hustedt, of Bloomington; and one great-granddaughter, Emma Vanover, of Ballwin, Mo.

Mrs. Bozell was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Canton. She loved flowers, crocheting, sewing, reading and her family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Marty Schoenleber will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Health in Hoopeston.

