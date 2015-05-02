James Marvin Fox, 66, of Indian Land (Fort Mill), S.C., passed away at 5 a.m. EST on April 22, 2015, in the comfort of his home.

Born in Alton, he later resided in Wood River, Kankakee, Springfield, Urbana and Champaign.

Mr. Fox graduated from Kankakee High in 1966, where he competed in the discus (track and field) and varsity basketball. He became a Master Counselor in Demolay, Kankakee Masonic Lodge 389, where he became a Mason during his later teenage years.

He attended the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and later served as a medic with the U.S. Air Force Reserve at Chanute Air Force Base.

Mr. Fox received his bachelor's degree in design from Southern Illinois University and was a retired co-founder, owner and operator of The Design Line Inc., of Urbana, that produces "Artwork for Athletics."

He was a very loving father and grandfather and relished the opportunity to teach, mentor and guide the youth in his community. This, coupled with his passion for art, sports, the Illini, severe weather and all of his other life pursuits became defining characteristics.

Survivors include wife, Dorsey Hutchison; ex-wife, Sandra S. Fox; sister, Vicki Lynn Costa and her husband, Mike, of Urbana; son, Sean Fox and his wife, Joanne, of Chicago; son, Trevor Fox and his wife, Rebekah, of Le Roy; nephew, Joshua Erin Costa, of Urbana; and four grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Carl and Hazel Fox and Marvin and Gertrude Doil; and parents, James Keith Fox and Marvelle Fox (Doil).

A celebration of life service will be held in Urbana, sometime in early June and will be open to friends and family. The Fox family thanks all those who provided support and prayers these past several months.

Memorials may be made to the the American Cancer Society online at donate.cancer.org/index.

