Manuel Poe, 60, of Kankakee passed away April 21, 2015.

He was born Jan. 14, 1955, in Chicago, the son of Willie and Gettie Poe.

Survivors include his wife, Freda Poe; three children, Dexter, Diona and Debrina; four grandchildren; seven sisters, Diane, Danielle "Willean," Mildred (Frank), Rosalind (Albert), Angela, Marcella and Diane.

Preceding him in death were his mother and father; and a sister, Gustavia "Tanka."

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at House of Prayer, 1309 E. Court St., Kankakee. An additional time of visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 10 a.m. funeral services, also at House of Prayer.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

