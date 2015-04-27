Brittney Ridgley

Brittney Nicole Ridgley, 24, of Custer Park, passed away unexpectedly on Friday (April 24, 2015) because of consequences and the result of a recent battle and addiction to heroin.

Born Dec. 14, 1990, in Morris, Brittney Nicole is a daughter of Rodney William Sr. and Angela Ridgley, of Custer Park, and Renee (Bondlow) Miller, of Florida.

She was raised in a Christian home, where she was taught and understood a strong sense of Christian beliefs and fundamentals. Brittney, during her school years, was a cheerleader and played volleyball. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed four-wheeling. Before her battle with addiction, Brittney always was happy, had a vibrant personality and always was helping others. This showed through in her certification as a nursing assistant and phlebotomist. Brittney cherished her younger siblings and was a wonderful mother who dearly loved her son. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile.

Surviving are her son, Patrick Joseph Osipavicius; parents, Rodney and Angela Ridgley; biological mother, Renee (Randy) Miller; three brothers, Rodney Jr. "R.J.," Austin and Zachary; sister, Brandy; grandparents, Richard and Chris Ridgley, Deanna (the late Jim) Casey, Patricia Pritchard, Linda Bondlow and Raymond (the late Nancy) Bondlow; aunts and uncles, Richard Ridgley, Pamela Ridgley, Courtney Ridgley, Donna Bondlow, Jason Pritchard and April (David) Scroggins; and the father of her son, Patrick Osipavicius; as well as numerous cousins.

Brittney was preceded in death by her uncle, Raymond Bondlow Jr.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Christian Faith Center, 1800 South Water St., Wilmington, with Dr. Kurtes Quesinberry and the Rev. Greg Linkous officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Christian Faith Center, 1800 South Water St., Wilmington, IL 60481.

