Rachel Brandt

Rachel M. (Charbonneau) Brandt, 61, of Cabot, Vt., and formerly of Kankakee, went to meet her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2015, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a devout Christian whose love for Christ made her a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Rachel worked hard her entire life and had many talents including the ability to see "art" in everything. She taught an art class in a private school for almost 20 years and was much loved by her students. Rachel lived her life for others and will be missed dearly by many, especially her family.

Rachel was born on May 23, 1954, in Kankakee, the daughter of Bill and Wanita Charbonneau.

She is survived by her dear husband, David; six children; 18 grandchildren; her mother, of Mesa, Ariz., and formerly of Bourbonnais; sister and brother-in-law, Gisel and Fred Waide, of Kankakee; sister, Karon Charbonneau, of Bradley; brother, Bill Charbonneau Jr., of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her father; brother, Harry; and son, Mark.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday at Christ Church in Marshfield, Vt. Burial will be at a later date.

