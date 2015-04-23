William France

William Lee France, 71, of Dwight, passed away Monday (April 20, 2015) at Morris Hospital in Morris. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

He was born April 16, 1944, in Roberts, the son of Ralph and Vera (Hawkins) France.

Surviving are his daughter, Susan; sons, Michael and Mark; and a sister, Barbara (Jon) Bogert.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Sandra; his brother, James Albert France; and sisters, Betty and Loretta.

William graduated from Chillicothe High School and attended Bradley University. He retired from Caterpillar after working there for several years.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

