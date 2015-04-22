LaVerne Shepack

LaVerne Joan Shepack (nee Willer), 83, of Braidwood, passed away Sunday (April 19, 2015) at River North of Bradley Health and Rehabilitation in Bradley.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday until the 1 p.m. funeral services at R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd. and Crematory, Braidwood Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be made to Christian Life Assembly of God in Diamond.

