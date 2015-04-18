Marlen McGinnis

Marlen "Muggs" McGinnis, 74, passed away in his home in Bushnell, on Thursday (April 16, 2015).

He was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Kankakee, to Maurice and Edna (Piper) McGinnis. Muggs married Elaine (LeBeau) on June 25, 1960. She survives.

He will live on through his sister, Arvella (Tim) Waugh, of Mount Vernon; three daughters, Beth A. Crossett, of Macomb, Monica M. (Danny) Wolf, of Bushnell, and Cynthia L. (Tim) Lovejoy, of Prairie City; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Lyle McGinnis and Deryl McGinnis.

Muggs graduated from Kankakee Senior High. He received both his bachelor degree and master's degree in education from Illinois State University. He went on to earn his specialist degree from Western Illinois University.

He began his educational career teaching history in Kankakee. He then became the principal at Bushnell-Prairie City Junior High School and finished his educational career teaching history at Bushnell-Prairie City High School. After retiring from education he became known as the "Candy Man," delivering Kathryn Beich candy across the tri-state area.

For 47 years, Muggs was loved and booed while refereeing at the IESA and IHSA level in football, basketball, volleyball and track.

Muggs was active in the Bushnell community. He was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He was instrumental in the Bushnell-Prairie City all weather community track project. He assisted with the Town and County Fall Festival.

His number one priority was his family. He also enjoyed traveling, motorcycling, snowmobiling and restoring his 1951 Chevy.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bushnell with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Macomb with Monsignor Richard Pricco officiating.

Memorials may be made to Bushnell-Prairie City Track Maintenance Fund, Bushnell Rescue Squad, or St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Martin-Hollis Funeral Home in Bushnell.

Please sign the online guestbook at martinhollisfh.com.

(Pd.)