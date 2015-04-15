Charles 'Chuck' Pearson

Charles M. "Chuck" Pearson, 56, of rural Pontiac, passed away Friday (April 10, 2015) at 3:24 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2015, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac, with the Rev. Frank Fisher officiating. At 4 p.m. that afternoon, there will be an Elks Service at Pontiac Elks Lodge 1019, with a reception to follow until 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Elks Children's Care.

Chuck was born March 6, 1959, in Pontiac, a son of Eldon and Hope (Greenman) Pearson.

Surviving are three brothers, James (Carine) Pearson, of Ft. Collins, Colo., Thomas (Linda) Pearson, of De Pere, Wis., and Larry (Lynda) Pearson, of Mill Valley, Calif.; one niece; four nephews; four great-nieces; and one great-nephew.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents.

He grew up on a purebred Holstein and grain farm in central Illinois, where his family produced many nationally-recognized animals. Being around the livestock industry and farm auctions he got the itch to become an auctioneer, which he followed through on in 1995. He has had a rapid growth in his business, Pearson Auction Company, and is associated with his business partner, Terry Wilkey, who is an Illinois Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame member, past president of the ISAA and a past bid calling champion. Chuck was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School and received his bachelor's degree in agriculture and a minor in communications from Illinois State University in 1981. He graduated from the Missouri Auction School in 1995.

Chuck was a field representative for the Holstein Association, covering the southern third of Minnesota. He worked for Country Mutual Insurance Company in Bloomington as a loss control representative, commercial account underwriter and district underwriter.

He was a member of NAA, Illinois and Wisconsin Auctioneers Association, District 4 chairman of the Illinois State Auctioneer's Association and on the Board of Directors for Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation; Pontiac Elks Lodge 1019, where he was Grand Exalted Ruler before working in various capacities for the regional and state Elk's offices; and First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac. Chuck also was a member of Pontiac Kiwanis Club, Pontiac FFA Alumni Association, Pontiac Chamber of Commerce and the Farm Bureau.

Chuck was a kind soul loved by many. He had true compassion for the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation and devoted much of his time to this cause. He loved visiting family and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He put his whole heart into everything he did. Chuck's heart was so big he put several lives into his 56 years.

