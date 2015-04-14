Charlotte Van Duyne

Charlotte Jean Van Duyne, 84, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2015) at her home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m Thursday at Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Saint Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington, with the Rev. Steve Bondi officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage of Wilmington or Saint Rose School of Wilmington.

