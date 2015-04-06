Melinda "Pepper" Ader, 51, of Chebanse, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away on Wednesday (April 1, 2015) at Presence St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born July 6, 1963, in Watseka, the daughter of Donald Breeden Jr. and Phyllis Peeken. Her father preceded her in death.

Surviving are her husband, Bill Ader, of Chebanse; her mother, Phyllis Breeden (David Schilling), of Onarga; two sons, Jonathan Meyer (Taylor Case), of Kankakee, and Jeremy Meyer (Amanda Reynolds), of Lombard; one brother Daniel "Boone" (Linda) Breeden, of Watseka; one granddaughter, Madysen Meyer; two stepsons, Bill Jr. (Brenda) Ader, of Chebanse, and Jason Ader, of Champaign; and one stepdaughter, Shaylene Ader, of Kankakee.

Melinda enjoyed cooking, bowling and having family dinners. She also loved camping with her husband, Bill, and their dogs, Cooper and Baxter.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be in Ashkum Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Animal Rescue in Iroquois.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.

(Pd.)