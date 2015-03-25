James Otis Smith, 68, of West Frankfort, and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away March 17, 2015, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale in Carbondale.

He was born July 7, 1946, in Anna, the son of Otis T. and Audrey Aline Smith.

Jim formerly was employed by Steel Structures and Steel Fab, and more recently by Illinois Bus Company, was a member of Faith Assembly Fellowship Church in West Frankfort, the Teamsters and GWRRA Motorcycle Club.

Surviving are his wife, Rose Smith, of West Frankfort; son, Dustin J. Smith, of Chicago; two daughters, Beth Smith, of West Frankfort, and Tawana (Jeff) Regel, of Bourbonnais; two brothers, Buster Smith, of Portage, Ind., and Justin Smith, of Denver, Colo.; five sisters, Linda Pescador, of Centerville, Iowa, Donna (John) Eldridge, of West Frankfort, Vickie Watson, of Wolf Lake, Sharron (Steve) Langevn, of Bourbonnais, and Cathy Smith, of Denver, Colo.; two grandchildren; an aunt, Ruby Tweedy, of Goreville; special friends, Jim Trost, of Kankakee, and Ronnie Johnson, of Pulaski; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until the 3 p.m. funeral services at Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort, with the Rev. Gary Brown officiating.

