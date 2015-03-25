Death notices: March 25, 2015

<strong>• DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Dean Edward Brammer</strong>, 67, of Chebanse passed away Friday (March 20, 2015) at his home.

Kankakee County Cremation Society is handling the arrangements.

<strong>Linda Huntoon</strong>, 67, of Clifton, passed away Monday (March 23, 2015) at Merkle Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton. Arrangements are being handled by Kankakee County Cremation Society.

<strong>Louise Allegretti Pashinian</strong>, 73, of Northfield, and formerly of Watseka, passed away Sunday (March 22, 2015) at Northshore Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview. Funeral arrangements are pending at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Wilbur Parker</strong>, 88, of Kankakee, passed away today (March 25, 2015) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Jacquelyne M. Stancato</strong>, 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 19, 2015) at

Presence St Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Kankakee County Cremation Society is handling the arrangements.

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Frank C. Staniszeski</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, were held on March 24 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Robert Duda officiating. He passed away March 20, 2015. Burial was in St. George Catholic Cemetery, St. George. Pallbearers were Michael, Taylor, Kelsi, Morgan, Emily, and Ellie Staniszeski, Elizabeth Montague and Nicole Coash.