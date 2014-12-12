Marilyn J. Bear, 77, of Bradley, passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 9, 2014) at Watseka Healthcare in Watseka.

She was born on June 16, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Andrew "Mike" and Evalena Cook Benjamin. Both of her parents preceded her in death.

She married Gordon Bear on Sept. 2, 1955, in Kankakee at Central Christian Church. He survives.

Marilyn was retired from Kroehler Mfg. She was a member of Central Christian Church, Women of the Moose and enjoyed fishing, traveling and music.

Survivors include two brothers-in-law, Les Bear, of Des Moines, Wash., and Verne Bear, of Paris; one sister-in-law, L. Marilyn Bear, of Paris; four nieces; and one nephew.

Preceding her in death death were one sister-in-law, Doris Bear.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services. Inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church.

