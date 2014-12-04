Death notices: Dec. 4, 2014

<strong>• COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, Dec. 5</strong>

<strong>Gladys "Judy" Nelson</strong>, 11:30 a.m. Wilton Center Federated Church, Wilton Center

<strong>• PAST SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Margaret A. Gocken</strong>, 95, of Milford, were held Dec. 3 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. She passed away Nov. 30, 2014. Burial was in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City. Pallbearers were Dan, Richard, John, and Craig Gocken, John Hendricks, and Dan Anderson.

Funeral services for <strong>Imogene M. Zbinden</strong>, 72, of Cissna Park, were held Dec. 3 at Living Word Church in Roberts, with the Rev. Douglas Lee officiating. She passed away Nov. 30, 2014. Burial was in Cissna Park Cemetery, Cissna Park. Pallbearers were Jay, Jamie, Ben, Levi, David, and Zachary Zbinden, and Anthony Stebbins.