Imogene Zbinden

Imogene M. Zbinden, 72, of Cissna Park, passed away Sunday (Nov. 30, 2014) at her residence.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Living Word Church in Roberts, with the Rev. Douglas Lee officiating. Burial will be in Cissna Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cissna Park Fire and Rescue Department, Iroquois Memorial Hospice or to the donor's choice.

