Hope Pearson

Hope H. Pearson, 91, of Pontiac, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 16, 2014) at Tjardes Health Care Center at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

She was born Dec. 29, 1922, in Pontiac, a daughter of Floyd and Louisa (Summers) Greenman. Hope married Eldon Pearson on Sept. 21, 1942, in Graymont. He passed away on Jan. 2, 2000.

Surviving are her children, James (Carine) Pearson, of Fort Collins, Colo., Thomas (Linda) Pearson, of DePere, Wis., Larry (Lynda) Pearson, of Mill Valley, Calif., and Charles Pearson, of Pontiac; five grandchildren, Jason Pearson, of Denmark, Wis., Matthew Pearson, of Green Bay, Wis., Melissa Pearson, of Terra Haute, Ind., Bret Pearson, of Toronto, Canada, and Chad Pearson, of Mountain View, Calif.; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jo Ann (Max) McRoberts, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Robert Greenman.

Hope was educated in the Pontiac Schools, graduating from Pontiac Township High School. She went on to attend Illinois State Normal University. Upon marrying Eldon, she began farming with him and continued to do so for their entire married life.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac, Livingston County and Illinois Farm Bureau, a member and officer of the Women of the Moose and a member of the "Graymont Girls."

Hope loved doing things for her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed mowing her large yard on her John Deere lawnmower. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, also at the church. The Rev. Frank Fisher will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will follow services at Rooks Creek Cemetery in rural Pontiac. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac.

Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac is handling the funeral arrangements for the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at calvertmemorial.com.

(Pd.)