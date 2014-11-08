Kevin Palermo

Kevin L. Palermo, 60, of University Park, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away at his home on Oct. 10, 2014.

Kevin was born on Jan. 17, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Peter G. and Margery (Beland) Palermo.

He had attended college at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and also South Suburban College in South Holland. In 1967, he saw Jimi Hendrix in concert.

Survivors include a brother, David G. Palermo, of Las Vegas, Nev., and cousins Darci (Steve) Lemner, Mitchell Goodknecht and Steve (Mary Jo) Goodknecht, all of Bradley.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; and a brother, Michael.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

