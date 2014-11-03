Donald Hall

Donald L. Hall, 73, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Nov. 1, 2014) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Kankakee, the son of Samuel and Loretta Manny Hall. Donald married Rita Dayhoff on July 24, 1987, in Kankakee.

Mr. Hall was a retired teamster with T.J. Lambrecht Construction Inc. in Joliet. He was a former employee of Kankakee Roper, Bill Bennett Towing and the Kankakee Speedway. His hobbies included camping and NASCAR racing.

Surviving are his wife; son, Dan and Jackie Hall, of Kankakee; stepsons, J.R. Griswold, of Bradley, and Terry Thompson, of Bradley; daughter, Debra and Dave McCarty, of Kankakee; stepdaughter, Kelly Cresong, of St. Louis, Mo.; sister-in-law, Venita Hall, of Bradley; grandchildren, Sam Hall, Kristin (Mathew) Bailey and Patrick McCarty; nine step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren; and his special friends from Donut King, including Bob Massey, Terry Spivey and Jim Lowery.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Wayne; and an infant son, Donald Lee Hall Jr.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will be in Blooms Grove Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

